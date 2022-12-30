Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.57. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 100 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

