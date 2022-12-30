Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.57. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 100 shares.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.