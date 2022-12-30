The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $188.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

