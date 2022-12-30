Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $487.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

