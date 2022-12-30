Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.