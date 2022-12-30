Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.21.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.53.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
