Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,745 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $152.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

