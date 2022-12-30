Islay Capital Management LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

HOLX stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

