Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,041 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.22 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

