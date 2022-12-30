Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,097 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

