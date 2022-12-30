Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.