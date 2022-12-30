Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $542.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.