Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 143 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $165.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.