Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $415,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

