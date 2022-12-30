Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

