Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

