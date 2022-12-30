TFG Advisers LLC Invests $242,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

LOW stock opened at $202.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

