Investment Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $84.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

