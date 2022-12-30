Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.