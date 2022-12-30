Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,272 shares of company stock worth $84,822,460. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

