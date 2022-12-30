Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $147.61 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of TE Connectivity worth $147,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.0 %

TEL stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

