JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.