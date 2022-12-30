JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.