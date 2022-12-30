NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

