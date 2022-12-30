NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 333,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

