NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.3 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BNS opened at C$49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

