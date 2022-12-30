Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,251 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

