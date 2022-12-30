McDonald Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.