Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,407 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT Price Performance

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

