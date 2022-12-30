Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 439,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

