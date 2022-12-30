5,996 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

