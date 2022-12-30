NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,294 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $230.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.