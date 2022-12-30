American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $79,851,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

