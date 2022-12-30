NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.