Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.