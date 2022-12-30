UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $529.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

