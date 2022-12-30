Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $208.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

