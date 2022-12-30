Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

