Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

