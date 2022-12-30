Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1430475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. ATB Capital upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.53.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$398.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.