Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 980696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Glen Eagle Resources Stock Down 25.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.
Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile
Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.
