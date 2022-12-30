Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 442,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $91.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

