Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

