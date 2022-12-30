Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 14010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$96.54 million and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

