Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 150702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

