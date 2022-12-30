Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 234004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.57.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
