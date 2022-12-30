Unisync (TSE:UNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.98

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 12703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Unisync Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

