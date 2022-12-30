ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 54959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

