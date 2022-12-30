Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 156200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

