Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

