HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.98

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 192960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$163.56 million and a PE ratio of 1.89.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

